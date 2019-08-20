Re: “ACT loses 40 college-entrance exams in mail”:

Given that the exams were reported as lost by FedEx, a private, for-profit company, and that “mail” is defined as “letters and packages conveyed by the postal system,” this gives the mistaken impression that the U.S. Postal Service was somehow involved.

The Postal Service is viewed favorably by 84% of the public, the highest rating of any federal agency, according to the Pew Research Center. This trust has been earned since its inception in 1775, despite the recent chorus of anti-government rhetoric from ideologues.

On a personal note, my fellow postal employees are the hardest working group I have known, since my first job four decades ago.

David Yao, Seattle, vice president, Greater Seattle Area Local, American Postal Workers Union