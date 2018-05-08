Share story

By

Your editorial in support of postage-paid ballot envelopes is on the mark.

Voters opting out of this critical civic responsibility because of inconvenience or work or family scheduling conflicts — or maybe just the cost of a first-class stamp — is a real threat to functioning democracy.

Modernizing the process and making voting just that much easier is worth the comparatively small public investment.

Steve Jenning, Bainbridge Island

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com.