Your editorial in support of postage-paid ballot envelopes is on the mark.
Voters opting out of this critical civic responsibility because of inconvenience or work or family scheduling conflicts — or maybe just the cost of a first-class stamp — is a real threat to functioning democracy.
Modernizing the process and making voting just that much easier is worth the comparatively small public investment.
Steve Jenning, Bainbridge Island
