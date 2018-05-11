I am writing in opposition to the need for postage-paid ballots in this state [“State voters deserve postage-paid ballots,” editorial, May 8].

If citizens of this country do not value their right to vote enough to take a few minutes out of their “busy” schedules to exercise that precious right, then they do not deserve to vote.

There are drop-off boxes in most communities, or for 50 cents (less than the price of a cup of coffee) they can put it in the mail.

What’s next? Curriers going house-to-house to collect ballots, or worse, paying people to vote?

You can bet that in many homes the ballot envelopes will end up in the recycle bin just like other junk mail.

Shame on The Seattle Times for supporting it!

Joan Schnebele, Redmond