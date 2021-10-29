“Wake up, voters, your choice in the Port of Seattle Commission race matters” [Oct. 10, Opinion] implies that high-level endorsements of Hamdi Mohamed and Toshiko Hasegawa mean these candidates are more ideological than practical.

The port is about handling hundreds of millions of dollars to “ensure a strong economy and environment” — who to entrust with such work if not two people with dedication and proven leadership willing to work twice as hard as any incumbent to deliver for all King County constituents?

The author seeks candidates to “build infrastructure, lease it out and create good family-wage jobs” and continue environmental restoration. Mohamed and Hasegawa will also focus on health outcomes and represent the families of South King. I’d bet on Mohamed and Hasegawa to deliver economic growth, and equitable health and prosperity.

Irene Danysh, Burien