Re: “How the coming population bust will transform the world” [May 22, Nation & World]:

It was refreshing to finally see this issue addressed in the newspaper, but the impact of population on the natural world was touched on only briefly. Sure, let’s keep the chickens hatching, but at what cost?

We are losing thousands of acres of wilderness every day. We love nature. Consider all of the thousands of ads we view every day with people frolicking in rivers, oceans and parkways. These ads sell because we love the therapeutic gift of freedom, joy, wonder and relief that we find in nature. You can’t just stream a nature show to get that special glow.

The Seattle Times has done an excellent job of describing the decline of our wildlife populations. It’s time to connect population growth to the destructive loss of our wildlife and habitats.

Mike Weatherby, Auburn