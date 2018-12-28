As a participant in the comments process of the grizzly-recovery plan, I took the time to read many of the comments posted by the National Park Service, and I found that the vast majority did not approve of reintroduction, in contrast to the Op-Ed “Zinke’s broken promise on North Cascades grizzlies stings.”

I believe that the majority of responses expressed feelings that the area around Winthrop was too populous with ranches, and popular for hikers and campers to deal with the conflicts that were likely to occur.

While many support the concept of reintroduction, they may assume that all of the area is pristine wilderness and may be unaware of the population and recreational use of the Winthrop area.

Paul Benefield, Kirkland