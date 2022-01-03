Re: “Under continuous threat, Seattle Mayor Durkan has had round-the-clock security for more than a year” [Dec. 28, Local]:

It is alarming, disappointing and dispiriting to read of the threat environment that Mayor Jenny Durkan has had to endure for so long (as have many elected and nonelected officials, of all political affiliations, across the country).

No public official should have to face such threats to the safety of themselves or their family. Those engaging in such terroristic methods are no longer engaging in peaceful expression as protected by the First Amendment. True threats constitute a category of speech — like the advocacy of imminent lawless action — that is not protected by the First Amendment (as the U.S. Supreme Court indicated in Virginia v. Black, 2003).

Whether from left or right political camps, our death-threat culture is snuffing out actual politics in favor of blunt force and will drive out good people in favor of warlords and crime bosses. This is a dark turn.

Kerry Kugelman, Issaquah