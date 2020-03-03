It is not the coronavirus that we need to prepare ourselves for — it is the very real possibility of another four years of political chaos, hypocrisy and ignorance under President Donald Trump. It’s a terrifying prospect. He would feel completely unleashed.

Besides preparing ourselves emotionally, and being as politically active as our schedules and consciences allow, we must not let ourselves fall into despair and cynicism. We must stay kind and seek to heal the wounds inflicted by the current political ugliness. We must take a long view of history and see that political malignancy didn’t start here, and the government and this country won’t end here. And foremost, we must take back the Senate so there can be checks and balances again.

We can be saved, but we must do the saving.

Barbara Selig, Shoreline