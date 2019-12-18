A bit of friendly advice for liberal Seattle. If you truly want to avoid the nightmare of a second Trump term, you better start giving Sen. Amy Klobuchar a good look.

Seattle is a liberal bubble that is nowhere near representative of the nation. Go ahead and follow your pie-in-the-sky ideological convictions down the rabbit hole if you wish, but please don’t whine when it gets us four more years of the devastating Trump circus. The fault will lie with your self-righteous inability to deal with the real world concepts of moderation and compromise.

Richard Schwartz, Seattle