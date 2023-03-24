“How to stop falling for political rhetoric” was a failed effort at “bothsideism” [March 17, Opinion].

David L. Nevins’ effort to illustrate that the political left and right are equally at fault in use of the language of demagoguery not only failed but missed a larger point.

Advocating bothsideism in the face of today’s political rhetoric is not credible because the political language used by the right is so often more than just demagogy, it is willful disinformation. It is not the left that keeps the Big Lie alive, or suggests Jan. 6 was less than the horrific event it was. While Nevins takes a reasonable swipe at the right’s use of “woke,” he would have us believe that Fox News and MSNBC are equal abusers of truth.

But he fails to note that a main course of Fox News’ political food includes a plateful of lies — we know this not just from the highly emotional language used in its shows but also from emails and text messages among Fox executives and on-air personalities that have come to light in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

Bothsideism has its place, but this opinion piece wasn’t it.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle