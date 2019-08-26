The practice of separating children from their parents and putting them in cages indefinitely at the southern border raises a host of questions. The key word here is “indefinitely.” How long will they be held there? How much will it cost to keep them there? Will the deplorable conditions of their incarceration ever improve? What damage is done to children who are imprisoned? What happens to them mentally after a long period of confinement? If they cannot be reunited with their families, what happens to them then? Where do they go?

Does it occur to anyone that these kids will grow up severely traumatized, some to hate the American government, for the rest of their lives? Maybe lash out someday and seek vengeance for their ill treatment? This decision by the president is not only ill-conceived, but inhumane and sadistic. For this reason alone, I cannot in good faith reelect this man for a second term of office.

Steven Lequire, Des Moines