The killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police is horrific and also a tale of irony.

“The Memphis Model” is associated with the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program that has at its core using de-escalation techniques by police and other first responders when encountering someone thought to be in a mental health crisis, as recently described in the guest essay “The close calls and long nights of a law enforcement officer” [Jan. 28, Opinion].

A police force (Memphis) that should have known better and should be celebrating its commitment to nonviolence instead chose to “weaponize” a hyperaggressive unit that should never have been involved in a routine traffic stop. Knowing what to do and actually doing it are very different things.

Best practices are out there. It’s well past time for police forces to fully embrace them.

Frank Jose, Seattle