The problem in Memphis, and across America, is that there is far too much “force” in our police forces today.

During the past 20 years, the SWAT-ification of local law enforcement, with military surplus equipment and technology, has desensitized them.

This horrific event was not policing. It was predator on prey. It used to be a cop on the beat. Now, it’s cops in on the beating.

This is not a race issue. It is a cultural issue and will not change until police culture does.

Guy Detrick, Seattle