Re: “Who will be next after Tyre Nichols? My brothers? My son? Me?” [Feb. 5, Opinion]:

I am a white woman. I have a husband and two sons, all white. I am one of those whom columnist Carlton Winfrey observes does not know — and doesn’t have to know — the fear and pain of being a Black man at risk of police attack merely for moving about our community.

But with the recurrent incidents of police killing Black men, it settles on me. I can almost imagine the fear and pain of my Black women friends as they watch their husbands and sons go out the door. How could I live if I had to fear my son might not come home alive after a trip to the store, going to work or taking a night out with friends? How would that terror weigh on me every time I am reminded of that threat, on seeing yet another man killed by officers?

It would permeate every cell in my body. And on that realization, I retreat again into not having to know. For my own sanity. A luxury I cannot share with those who need it most.

Lenell Nussbaum, Seattle