The concept that wearing cameras alone would significantly change police behavior is an unrealistic expectation.
Wearing cameras alone wouldn’t necessarily change behavior that is deeply ingrained in the officer who is performing under pressure, and possibly the institution he or she is part of.
What the cameras are very good for is giving us more accurate information when perceptions of events are conflicting and providing areas for training. The follow-up training would be an integral part of changing police behavior for the better.
Please don’t give up on arming police with cameras that can protect them as well as citizens.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Nancy A. Kupp, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.