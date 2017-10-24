The concept that wearing cameras alone would significantly change police behavior is an unrealistic expectation.

Wearing cameras alone wouldn’t necessarily change behavior that is deeply ingrained in the officer who is performing under pressure, and possibly the institution he or she is part of.

What the cameras are very good for is giving us more accurate information when perceptions of events are conflicting and providing areas for training. The follow-up training would be an integral part of changing police behavior for the better.

Please don’t give up on arming police with cameras that can protect them as well as citizens.

Nancy A. Kupp, Seattle