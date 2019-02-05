I just had the emissions test done for my car, and I’m glad I can do my small part to counter the dire effects of climate change.
The article “The end is near for emissions testing in Washington state” on vehicle emissions lists better vehicle technology, improved motor fuels and the emissions testing program as reasons why our air quality has greatly improved.
It makes no sense to discontinue a program that continues working to ensure positive air quality in the future.
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Let’s call it Trump Remorse | Leonard Pitts Jr. / Syndicated columnist
- Colin Powell and Jim Mattis: two generals, two presidents, two paths in crisis | Op-Ed
- Thank you, Michelle Obama, for your book’s hard truths about the post-racial myth | Op-Ed
- The intertwined challenges of behavioral health and homelessness | Op-Ed
- A thoughtful, not reactive, approach to school safety | Editorial
I hope the powers that be will reconsider disbanding this program.
Molly Evans, Mercer Island
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.