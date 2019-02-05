I just had the emissions test done for my car, and I’m glad I can do my small part to counter the dire effects of climate change.

The article “The end is near for emissions testing in Washington state” on vehicle emissions lists better vehicle technology, improved motor fuels and the emissions testing program as reasons why our air quality has greatly improved.

It makes no sense to discontinue a program that continues working to ensure positive air quality in the future.

I hope the powers that be will reconsider disbanding this program.

Molly Evans, Mercer Island