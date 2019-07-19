I oppose impeachment proceedings against this president because they are guaranteed to fail.

One does not have to be a political genius to know how this will play out. The Democrats will list every grievance they ever had against him, appearing weak. Then the measure will pass strictly along partisan lines, cementing the idea that it is driven solely by partisan politics. Next, the measure will be handed off to the Senate, where it is absolutely certain to fail, just in time for the 2020 election.

Witch hunt! No collusion! No obstruction! Complete exoneration! Sound familiar? All except for that last part, which will be a gift from the Democrats and the crown jewel of this president’s reelection campaign.

The 2020 election is going to be for the soul of this country. I’m begging the Democrats not to blow this one. This time the stakes are too high.

Marshall Dunlap, Kent