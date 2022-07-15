Re: “Slide (or zip line) into 4 brand-new playgrounds around Greater Seattle” [July 10, The Mix]:

JiaYing Grygiel’s story was encouraging. However, there was little mention of two of the most important elements of new playgrounds: accessibility and inclusivity.

All playgrounds and parks should be fully accessible to kids with disabilities in wheelchairs, like my grandson, and others with mobility issues, including aging grandparents like me. A great example is the newly renovated Mercerdale Park playground on Mercer Island, which officially opened on July 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by several hundred people.

Mayor Salim Nice and the city council and staff worked closely with a citizens’ coalition of parents and families to make the new playground meet the highest possible standards with soft surfaces, wheelchair ramps, wide slides and sensory-friendly features such as a drum stand, an upright xylophone, maze wheels and sheltered spaces.

Children of all abilities need playgrounds that work for them. It’s part of the inclusion revolution and the next big step in the nation’s civil-rights movement.

John Hamer, Mercer Island