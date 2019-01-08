As each day passes, I get more upset about the shutdown and the workers who are paying the price for the intransigence of President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. A Republican Congress did not pass funding for Trump’s wall for two years.

It seems to me that this shutdown is part of the playbook of the right and the Republicans who want to shrink government and privatize its services. The longer it goes on, the more they can say, “government doesn’t work, private is better than public.”

It reminds me of something I read about years ago: “The person who cares the least in a relationship has the most power.”

Cindy Cole, Seattle