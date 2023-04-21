The legislative session has wrapped up, leaving the Washington Recycling and Packaging Act behind.

The WRAP Act would have required companies to reduce single-use packaging, as well as hold them financially responsible for the disposal of the waste they produce.

While the WRAP Act passed multiple committees, it failed to receive a vote on the House floor in part because of opposition from the waste industry and other special interests.

Plastic pollution should not be a normal part of our lives. I am tired of walking through littered streets, parks and beaches.

Washington’s recycling services are still in need of major improvements, and we must keep trying to do better. It is important that we hold packaging producers responsible for the pollution they create.

I hope that Washingtonians will continue to push for a reduction in single-use packaging and for more accessible recycling services across the state.

Teagan Waterloo, Seattle University, Environment Washington volunteer