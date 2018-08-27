I was happy to read that Kroger is phasing out plastic bags. I’ve been trying to avoid them for years myself, and it’s good that some of the leaders in the grocery business are finally taking notice of the horrible waste and environmental impact these bags represent.

Next up should be the dry-cleaning industry. My cleaner on Mercer Island is now offering reusable garment bags as an alternative to the wasteful — and largely unnecessary — plastic bags that most cleaners use.

Greg James, Mercer Island