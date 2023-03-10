Re: “Pike Street cherry trees spared the ax” [March 9, A1]:

The revered cherry trees on Pike Street at the entry to the public market that had been slated to be cut down last Monday have been granted a reprieve — for now. Many consider their potential removal a civic and cultural mistake.

Urban design tells us that intersections should be a transition zone. First Avenue and Pike Street is a unique intersection where all traffic stops for pedestrian crossings “scramble.”

Given the scale of the historic Pike Place Market and the fact that this low-rise intersection is considered the market’s entry/plaza, the tree canopy should respond in kind. The existing cherry trees on Pike Street at First Avenue (east side) provide that needed scale transition and respect for the market entry. The impact of a proposed replacement grand colonnade of elms will not be lost simply by retaining two or more cherry trees with their celebratory blossoming to mark spring planting.

The spring blossoming of these cherry trees brings a beautiful reminder to the market that it’s planting time. The connection to these and other cherry trees in the market serves as a remembrance of the Japanese American community’s historical connection with Pike Place Market.

Buster Simpson, Seattle