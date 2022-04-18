Recent letters supporting closure to cars of the Pike Place Market are based on the premise that these vehicles are driven by tourists or lost visitors.

To clarify: the Market is also home to a day care, a library, a medical clinic, low-income housing, a senior center, a caterer who supplied thousands of free meals to seniors during the heights of COVID-19 and a food bank. All of this is combined with access needed daily by vendors and farmers.

The Pike Place Market differs from the markets of Europe, where vendors can close their shops nightly with massive individual vendor doors and alleys behind the closed streets where deliveries can be made.

The work to preserve the Market continues.

Maggie Haines, Seattle