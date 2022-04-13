Re: “Keep Pike Place Market open to traffic” [April 9, Opinion]:

The Op-Ed curiously relies on obsolete ideas. We have an excellent example of pedestrianizing at Seattle Center, which has worked successfully for 60 years. All deliveries must be made before 11 a.m. No one, except in an emergency, gets the bollards lowered during the afternoon or evening.

As former executive director of the Seattle Children’s Museum and Northwest Folklife, I built a museum, concrete deliveries included, ran festivals and built exhibits around that constraint. Ergo, there is a successful Seattle example of a commercial district that functions without 24/7 automobile access.

I definitely would have sided with Victor Steinbrueck in 1971 when it came to keeping cars on Pike Place. That doesn’t make the argument valid today. Even some of my most avid historic preservation advocate friends cite the Seattle Center model and do not understand the brouhaha.

Michael Herschensohn, Seattle