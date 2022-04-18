Until King County Metro restores some bus routes to First Avenue, I think car traffic should continue to be legal in the Market. For older people, especially, auto access is important.

The closest public transit is on Third Avenue, a current no-go zone due to increased criminal activity.

There used to be the George Benson Waterfront Streetcar Line down on Alaskan Way, buses on First Avenue and a circulating free bus around downtown, all gone now and sadly missed.

When the Market becomes more accessible by public transit, then take another look at traffic access.

Deborah Seymour, Seattle