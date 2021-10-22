Re: “How Seattle pulled together 50 years ago to preserve Pike Place Market — and the soul of the city” [Oct. 17, Pacific NW Magazine]:

Threats to the Market can come from unexpected places, even — intentionally or not — from Seattle city government itself.

Fifty years ago the citizens of Seattle voted overwhelmingly to keep the Market, establishing a 12-member volunteer Market Historical Commission (MHC) with the authority to regulate all proposed changes within the Market, assuring that the Market retains its authentic look and purpose. Today that authority has been usurped by city government.

Because of COVID, the city council passed an ordinance transferring the responsibility for “minor” decisions from the hands of the MHC into the hands of the City’s Historical Preservation Officer for six months or until virtual meetings could be established.

The MHC has been meeting virtually for months now, yet the MHC’s decision-making authority has not been reinstated. In fact, the ordinance that weakened the MHC has been renewed.

Let’s not forget: It was a coalition of city government and big business that nearly razed the Market 50 years ago.

The system of historical oversight set up by the citizens has worked well for 50 years. When will Seattle’s elected officials honor the voters’ wisdom and restore the full authority of the MHC?

Christine Vaughan, Renton