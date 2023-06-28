Re: “Pike Place Market continues to thrive despite numerous efforts to tear it down” [June 23, Business]:

Pike Place Market is an important part of the character of Seattle, and none of us would be better off if Harlan Edwards’ proposal to turn it into a parking garage had gone ahead.

However, the instinct to yield to cars remains strong in Seattle, and Pike Place is made worse by the continued presence of traffic between Pike Place and Virginia Street. The market should be pedestrianized, which would keep visitors safe from all too frequent collisions between vehicles and pedestrians and act as a test case for pedestrianization in other important commercial areas of the city like Alaska Junction, Columbia City, Capitol Hill’s Broadway, North 85th Street and Greenwood Avenue North, Green Lake, and the Ave.

City leadership needs to be more committed to the people of Seattle than it is to the city’s cars.

Bryce Groen, Seattle