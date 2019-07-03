Editor’s note: We asked readers to write letters answering the question, “What does the Fourth of July mean to you?” Here are some of their responses.

Nostalgia, gratitude

For many years, my family celebrated Fourth of July with a picnic and a spectacular display of fireworks.

We gathered at Aunt Maryanne’s farm for a potluck barbecue, complete with Aunt Rita’s red, white and blue Jell-O.

As a little girl, I could look forward to an evening in which Dad drove Mom, my brother, sister and me to the fireworks at Green Lake. Amazingly, we could all find a place to park!

Dad, Mom and Aunt Rita are gone. It’s been a long time since Aunt Maryanne has been able to host our celebration. It’s been even longer since Seattle has been able to display fireworks at Green Lake.

A little nostalgia creeps into my Fourth of July celebrations now. I still picnic and watch spectacular fireworks with friends and family.

The overriding similarity between then and now (besides fun and good food): No speeches, not much in the way of spoken words about how fortunate we feel to live in a country where we celebrate its origins enjoying one another but, nevertheless, a strong undercurrent of unspoken recognition of that sentiment.

Judy Young, Seattle

Meaning of community

The Fourth of July in Carnation means a community-centered celebration with parade, music, fireworks and more.

At the historic Tolt United Church of Christ, we kick off the day with a pancake breakfast that serves up to 500 people in our 75-year-old dining room. That breakfast, with fresh, homemade local strawberry jam, raises a few thousand dollars every year, which then funds small grants for Snoqualmie Valley residents for gas, rent, power bills and other emergencies. With support from local merchants and farmers, 100% of the breakfast proceeds go directly to help others.

Fourth of July celebrates America at our best.

Judy West, Carnation

Reckless fireworks

As a child, I loved the Fourth of July. My granddaddy grilled hamburgers on the fireplace in his backyard. Mom and Grandmother cooked a custard that Daddy turned into ice cream with a hand-cranked churn. I waved my 48-star flag, parading through the neighborhood.

Since my husband and I moved to unincorporated Snohomish County, our Fourth of July celebrations have been limited to staying home to water the yard, deck and roof. We live at the foot of a hill. Multiple celebrations above us bombard our property.

While the intensity of the attacks varies from year to year, the Fourth is more stressful now that we are too old to set up a sprinkler on the roof. Some years I pack boxes and place them just inside the front door or in our car trunk, hoping to save my great-grandmothers’ Bibles, family photos and the teddy bear who helped me wave that 48-star flag all those years ago.

Judy C. Stephenson, Bothell

Honoring grandparents

The Statue of Liberty was the first sight my grandparents saw coming to the United States. And it was there at Ellis Island, on the Fourth of July, that my cousins and I came to touch their names on the American Immigrant Wall of Honor.

We had their names placed there when Lee Iacocca was asked in the 1980s by President Ronald Reagan to head a restoration of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, paid for by private American citizens from schoolchildren to senior citizens — and my cousins and I, who felt overwhelming love and pride for our grandparents.

Lori Gelzer, Lacey

From joy to sadness

I have always loved the Fourth of July. My grandparents and great-grandparents were immigrants from Puerto Rico, England, Australia and Belgium. My parents were both Navy, as was my brother. One of my biggest regrets is not having also gone Navy.

We all loved the family picnics, fireworks, parades and homemade strawberry ice cream!

This year, at 69 years old, I feel like the worn flag that I will fly at half-staff until after the 2020 elections. This is what those in the White House have done to our country — shredded it, disgraced it. This president has cast a very long sad shadow of anti-democratic ideals over this country.

Happy Birthday! Independence! Celebrate our good, kind, giving welcoming country … No. We will not celebrate this year. We will mourn this year. No picnics. No parades. No fireworks. No homemade ice cream. Just sadness.

We must help in any way we can to promote positivity and vote.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Patti Larson, Kingston

No longer carefree

I always took for granted what the Fourth of July meant to me until now. It meant a day off work; a barbecue; ice cream; dressing in red, white and blue; and fireworks. All pretty simple, fun stuff. At a deeper level it meant being proud of our country. Proud of our positive role in the world. Proud to be an American.

Now, my feelings are not fun and simple. They are complicated and confused. We are now a country that separates families; that marginalizes immigrants and minorities openly; that ignores the urgent threat of global warming to our planet; that sells off parts of our treasured national lands for profit; that belittles and ignores science; that seems to find little value in truth or goodness; a country that values profits over everything else.

Now there is a plan to have tanks rolling down our capital’s streets in celebration.

No, for me, July Fourth is no longer a happy celebration.

Vickey Schroeder, Seattle

A Fourth abroad

When I was living overseas, I often felt isolated from my home country, especially around a holiday. I was trying to assimilate into the British culture but also missing my American roots. When my home country was ready to celebrate its birthday, I felt sad to be far away.

One year, as July Fourth was approaching and our group of expats sat in the neighborhood pub sharing our holiday memories, we were overheard by the publican and his chef. They asked, “Why isn’t hamburger made from ham? We feed corn-on-the-cob to our farm animals, and watermelon is a delicacy from France.” We answered as best we could and laughed over pints of ale.

But in early July, signs in the village announced the pub was giving a party. Well, we couldn’t believe our eyes — red, white and blue streamers were draped everywhere. The garden barbecue included mince patties; bangers (sausages); German friends brought potato salad; and a French couple brought watermelon. I was overwhelmed.

America’s birthday became a global celebration that year. Sharing our holiday brought international friendships to all of us.

Beth Bond, Woodway

Immigrant neighbors

The Fourth of July 1983 was one of the more meaningful and memorable to me.

My family and I were living in the Fairwood Ranch neighborhood just adjacent to the Kitsap County Fairgrounds. My ship, USS Camden, was homeported at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard and was between deployments. That allowed me to be home for the holiday.

But more than that, it allowed us to share the festivities with our very diverse neighborhood — most particularly the family of Cuban immigrants that lived next door to us. It was also the last time that we set off personal fireworks in the street by our house. Our Cuban neighbors could not seem to get over the wonder of what we were allowed to do without interference from the authorities. Even though the adult members of the family probably knew as much, or more, American history and civics, as a consequence of their citizenship requirements, getting to actually experience it was something else entirely for them.

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville