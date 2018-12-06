“When religion discriminates” further perpetuates the stereotype of all Christians as homophobic and even condemning of the LGBTQ community, which is false.

At the Episcopal Church where I serve as priest, the following message is printed in each and every one of our worship bulletins as a word of welcome: “St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church is an affirming and inclusive Christian community. Our members and leaders strive through love, worship and service to welcome all people just as God created them. No matter where you are on your journey of faith, our welcome knows no boundaries of age, race, ethnicity, culture, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, physical or mental ability, or economic condition. We believe that God delights in the diversity of creation and so do we.”

In the kingdom of God, relationship is primary, and in the Episcopal Church, we seek to build relationships between all people in an effort to seek God’s kingdom and bring about a more just and peaceful world, a place in which we respect the dignity of every human being. I feel like that Christian perspective was missing from your article and want readers to know it exists.

The Rev. Kate E. Wesch, Seattle