Re: “Sugar tax is Seattle’s fastest-growing source of revenue”:

This column inaccurately portrays the impact of Seattle’s sugary-drink tax on consumption. It relies on tax-revenue data, but since these data are available only after the tax begins, they cannot describe changes from before to after the tax takes effect. We know from Philadelphia and Berkeley, California, that sales drop immediately after the tax starts and then stabilize at a new lower level. Tax-revenue data can’t capture this initial decline.

In fact, tax-revenue data from Seattle, Berkeley and Philadelphia are consistent with sales data — stable over time. In Seattle, quarterly revenues were $5.96 million in the second quarter, $6.23 million in the third and $5.94 million in the fourth of 2018.

Another misperception is that because the Seattle tax is generating more revenue than predicted by the city, consumption can’t be dropping. However, this prediction was conservative and based on questionable assumptions. A more sophisticated prediction from the University of Connecticut of $23 million is close to the actual amount collected in 2018.

The Seattle tax is meeting its first goal of generating revenues to meet important community needs. Let’s wait until we have data on its second goal of reducing sales before jumping to conclusions based on flawed analyses.

Jim Krieger, M.D., MPH, executive director, Healthy Food America, clinical professor of medicine and health services, University of Washington