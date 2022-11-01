Re: “Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats” [Oct. 29, Nation]:

It is not enough for public officials to say they are shocked by political violence and to condemn it. The people who espouse violence must also be condemned. Politicians cannot endorse candidates who encourage the violence, either in veiled terms or outright, and then absolve themselves of responsibility for the violent outcomes by offering statements condemning violence. They cannot be against violence but for people who foment it.

Blaming attempted assassinations on a spike in crime is an obvious conflation of two very different but real problems and is an insult to voters’ intelligence. Remaining silent on the issue also does not leave them outside the fray. They are violating their oath of office with their silence.

Lawmakers who will not stand against violence in both word and deed should be turned out of office. Candidates who will not stand against violence should be rejected at the polls. It’s not a complicated issue. But it is a moral one.

Christa Quackenbush, Shoreline