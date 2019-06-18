Re: “In effort to boost intersection safety, Seattle gives pedestrians a head start”:

I’m all for giving pedestrians a head start to cross a sidewalk before drivers get a green light, if pedestrians follow the crosswalk laws.

If the wait sign is solid, do not enter the crosswalk. If it is flashing and you are not already in the crosswalk, do not enter. In addition to pedestrian safety, in heavily-used intersections, these are the only times a driver has to turn right on a red.

Pedestrians need to work with drivers, especially those in Amazonville.

Eddie Wilson, Seattle