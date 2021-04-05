Thank you for your front page story on how Seattle is making pedestrian crossings safer [“Why the ‘walk’ signals at some Seattle crosswalks seem a little longer now”] [March 29, Local].

Another, very obvious thing that would make pedestrians safer is if they were aware of what they are doing instead of staring intently into their cellphones. At least two of the five pedestrians pictured in a photo with the article were not paying attention to their surroundings.

Crosswalk timing and other efforts by the city can only do so much. Pedestrians also need to take responsibility for their own safety in navigating our increasingly congested streets.

Karen Dobbs, Seattle