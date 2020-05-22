“Bristol Bay headwaters: The last place we should mine” [May 18, Opinion]:

Since salmon can’t send email or vote, I want to protest the permitting of the Pebble Mine on their behalf. The copper mine being once again considered for the Bristol Bay watershed would be a desecration of an essential resource, food, as well as a unique wild place.

As a grandmother, I care about the health of our planet and especially the feeding of future generations. The natural resource of the Bristol Bay headwaters for salmon and many other less well-known creatures will be increasingly valuable.

Please do not allow such development in the Bristol Bay area.

Deborah Stewart, Seattle