Re: “PCC and its workers still paying for pandemic and years of ambitious expansion” [Oct. 26, Business]:

Thanks for the great article. I am a longtime PCC member and a passionate fan of my View Ridge location. PCC is the only grocery store I shop at and I am there twice a week.

From a customer’s perspective, let me say that the employees are PCC’s soul and need to be paid as well as possible. If necessary, ditch the glam headquarters, cut the $500,000 CEO’s salary by half, and stop creating fancy-schmancy new stores. We customers are interested in the organic produce and healthy products PCC provides, not in frills and glitz.

Please do not let our cherished PCC fail because it forgot its mission of providing access to the best available healthy food to customers. Happy employees make for happy customers.

Amy Wicklund, Seattle