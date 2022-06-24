Re: “Centrist Democrats are pushing smart anti-inflation ideas” and “Expand Pell grants to make the dream of college possible for more” [June 15, Opinion]:

Columnist Jennifer Rubin gives the centrist Democrats credit for pushing smart anti-inflation ideas, noting the need for more skilled workers in our technology areas, as well as the need for improved immigration laws to “boost productivity … and mitigate the overly tight labor market.”

Op-Ed authors Diane Marie Timberlake and Leihla Cummings call for expanded Pell Grants to help college students get the education required to fill the same needs noted by Rubin. I agree with both pieces and think they promote excellent ways to help students and the economy.

I would like to offer another way to help students pay for college. Back in the ’50s, I was able to enroll in a Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program that paid my tuition and $50 per month. I took courses in naval science each semester, plus a year course in physics. On graduation I served three years on active duty with the option of continuing with the Navy, joining the reserve or leaving the Navy.

Companies needing recruits for a variety of positions could offer to pay for courses and/or majors needed and require intern participation and a certain number of years’ employment with their companies.

Bob Kenney, Kent