In relation to the current state of economic affairs, I would like to suggest that people who are able to afford cleaning/household assistance continue to pay your helper even though they are not able to come to your home. They still have to pay their bills and their rent, and provide food for their families.
I bought a mop and am using it. Thanks for your consideration for your fellow human beings.
Kristina Baker, Seattle
