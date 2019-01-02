Re: “What were The Seattle Times’ top stories of 2018? Here’s the list”:

I think the real story is about how quickly everyone in the local news media forgot about Paul Allen’s support for the Republican Party when Allen died. Even the normally astute cartoonist David Horsey managed to completely erase this frightening detail from his glowing editorial-cartoon obit.

How can anyone endow a scientific institute and then give money to the party of creationism, global warming denial and ruthless hostility to all forms of science? Climate change denial is the ultimate hate crime, endangering all life on earth for the sake of power and short-term profit.

James Freudiger, Seattle