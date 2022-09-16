Thank you for honoring Pastor Pat Wright with an editorial [“Seattle’s song goes quiet with Pat Wright’s passing,” Sept. 13, Opinion].

I vividly remember my first Total Experience Gospel Choir concert in the late 1970s at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Wright made it cool to actually take someone’s hand and sing. I enjoyed the choir’s energy for decades. And one morning I got the thrill of being on the same airport shuttle van with her. She made my life better.

Cheryl Brush, Seattle