Re: “Democrats, making ends meet is what keeps people up at night” [Oct. 19, Opinion]:

Nicole Russell’s column is reflective of the partisan politics overwhelming the country. Nonsensically, Russell suggests that Democrats don’t care about issues that affect most Americans, rising prices being the main point of her piece.

Inflation is a serious concern, but when she writes that “fiscal responsibility … is usually a priority” for Republicans, that’s either misinformation or disinformation. Fiscal responsibility has been little more than a talking point of Republicans over the last 40 or so years. By far the largest deficits over that time have been created by Republican, not Democratic, administrations.

Then Russell takes a swing at the Jan. 6 committee. But nothing is more important than our democracy. For Russell to suggest that the work of the Jan. 6 committee is mostly to “hit back at” the former president is more evidence that the right is unwilling or unable to come to grips with the Big Lie, that for most of the GOP the ends justify the means and that power is more important than either party or country.

In my view, if we don’t protect our democracy, high prices will be the least of my granddaughter’s worries.

Mick Tronquet, Seattle