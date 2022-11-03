By
Re: “Move Seattle parking enforcement back to police department” [Nov. 1, Opinion]:

I agree parking enforcement should be returned to the Seattle Police Department. I also believe that 911 should also be returned.

I was a dispatcher for 31 years and understand the connection between the officers on the street and their dispatcher. All this shuffling of personnel was a fake attempt to show the public defunding the police. Let’s not fix things that weren’t broken in the first place.

Carol Marier, Seattle

