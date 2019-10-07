We have been visiting your beautiful city for the past two weeks, caring for our 3- and 6-year-old grandchildren while their parents are traveling. We have attended several soccer practices, soccer games, swim lessons, a children’s play and have made trips to several playgrounds.

I’m no prude when it comes to screen time as I am regularly reminded by my dear spouse, but I am dismayed to look around the playground, soccer field, even the children’s theater, and seeing nearly every parent intently focused on their phone, not interacting with their children, nor anyone else, for that matter.

I can tell you from our personal experience, these precious years will be gone before you know it. Don’t miss them! Your kids need your love and nurture more these days than ever. Get involved with them, play with them, get to know them. You can’t get these years back.

Doug Baxter, New London, New Hampshire