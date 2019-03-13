Re: “College-admissions scandal stars big names, big bucks”:

Who would say to their child that they are not smart enough? Or, not talented enough? Or, that it is OK to cheat?

That is the message sent by the parents who paid large sums to falsify their children’s SAT scores and athletic abilities. Very bad parents indeed.

Janice Sabin, Vashon Island