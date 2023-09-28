By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Paper checks are pretty much dead. And cash is dying. Who still uses them?” [Sept. 24, Business]:

Who uses checks? I do! I use checks to pay utilities. I also use checks to pay off my credit card bill every month I use checks to donate to charities and my church. I am a senior citizen and have many friends who also write checks for these reasons. I do not have a smartphone, nor do I want one.

No company or charity I have written checks to has ever complained about receiving a check. Don’t fix what is not broken!

Lynette Mattarocci, Tacoma

