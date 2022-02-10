Re: “Masks: Return to normalcy outdoors?” [Feb. 4, Northwest Voices]:

This letter strikes me as the epitome of me first, you not at all.

If I learned nothing else from the pandemic it is the knowledge that the seasonal rhinovirus — the wintry bane of Washington — received a knockout punch while we covered our faces.

During the “Deep Dark,” I will wear my mask — indoors and out. A few sideways glances, eyeball rolling and snarky remarks will not dissuade me from arming myself against the inevitable viral scourge that appears each winter to threaten my existence.

Cherie Pickett, Port Townsend