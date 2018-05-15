President Donald Trump must be held accountable for the recent bloodshed in the Gaza Strip. More than 50 Palestinians, including young children, have died because of the selfish decision he made to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Their blood is on his head.

He made this decision in order to pander to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to American extreme-right-wing evangelical Christians. It shows an inexcusable disregard for the sanctity of human life. Our country must denounce this shameful act and take steps to keep it from recurring.

Almost equally reprehensible is the decision to feature two evangelicals as speakers at the embassy’s dedication ceremony. Mitt Romney wrote of one of them: “Such a religious bigot should not be giving the prayer that opens the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.” That same evangelical zealot has proclaimed that Islam and Mormonism are heresies “from the pit of hell” and that Jews “cannot be saved.”

Let’s take this one step further and ask why any clergy members are featured at the dedication of such a secular building. Again, the answer is that President Trump is trying to build political capital by pandering to the religious right. Period.

Roberta Scholz, Edmonds