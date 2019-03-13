Re: “ ‘It changes everything’: Commercial flights begin from Everett’s Paine Field”:

The new commercial airline service at Paine Field is not only welcome but long overdue. My father served on the Puget Sound Council of Governments’ first task force assigned to determine the best location for a second international airport in the Greater Seattle area in the mid 1970s. The PSCOG identified a location north of Everett and west of Marysville as the best option. Unfortunately, that opportunity was rejected. While not the ideal second new airport, Paine Field will provide some much needed new capacity for air travel — 45 years later.

This typifies our region’s poor infrastructure planning and investment. We fool ourselves into believing that not building essential capacity in basic infrastructure will prevent growth. Once we finally realize we need the capacity, the only remaining options tend to be too expensive and marginally effective.

Todd R. Woosley, Bellevue