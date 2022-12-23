Re: “Tips to protect holiday packages from porch pirates” [Dec. 21, Northwest]:

What often comes to mind when I think of “pirates” are characters from the classic “Treasure Island” or the unforgettable swashbucklers in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies or, of course, our own beloved Seafair Pirates. These examples represent characters who are entertaining, amusing and provide harmless enjoyment.

I take issue with the continued use of the sugarcoated term “porch pirates.” There is nothing harmless or amusing about heartless, brazen people who steal Christmas gifts, birthday presents and medications from porches during the holidays and throughout the year.

As a longtime subscriber to The Seattle Times, I know that The Times holds itself to the highest standard when it comes to accuracy and to printing the truth. The people who steal packages from your front porch, or mine, are breaking the law. They are thieves. That is the truth.

Sue Lindsey, Bainbridge Island