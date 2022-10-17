Re: “US officials seek public comment on Pacific Northwest Trail” [Oct. 7, Northwest]:

National scenic trails provide the highest level of multifaceted hiking opportunities. With that in mind, Oct. 30 is the deadline to participate in the long-awaited, comprehensive management plan for the 1,200-mile Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail (PNT).

Although Congress mandated official status for the PNT, the U.S. Forest Service still lacks guidance for developing its nonmotorized route through Montana, Idaho and Washington. The eventual management plan will affect ongoing challenges such as filling in gaps, finding nonroad routes and maintaining the PNT’s traditional wild vibe.

In order to establish your eligibility to participate in the review process, please sign in to the Forest Service’s public comment website.

The future of this national scenic trail hinges on hikers’ participation. Again, the deadline for signing in is Oct. 30.

Find information on the Pacific Northwest Trail Association at pnt.org.

Ron Strickland, Honolulu, founder, Pacific Northwest Trail