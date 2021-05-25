Last week, I hiked to a lake in Oregon, about two miles off a main road. Pristine and lovely — except for approximately 58 plastic baggies of dog poop strewn all along the way.

There were all kinds and colors of bags in various states of weathering, so it couldn’t have been the prank of one deranged person.

I am sick and tired of living in a world full of ignorant, destructive, apathetic people. The human race has an expiration date, and we’re moving toward that rapidly. I’m older and very glad I’ll be dead before we see the worst of it.

Cindy Black, Seattle